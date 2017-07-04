We May Know Sylvester Stallone's Role In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2', And It's Pretty Cool

This is a rumor we definitely want to take with a grain of salt, but damn what a rumor it is! We've known for more than a year that Sylvester Stallone has a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but even now we have no confirmation who that might be. There's been plenty of speculation, and we've heard that his role, and that of the recently-added Michael Rosenbaum, are very important to the MCU. Well now we may have learned who he is, as an Italian site says he's playing the cosmic antihero known as Starhawk.
Uno dei comunicati stampa di #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy in cui #SylvesterStallone è indicato come #Stakar (#Starhawk)! #Marvel #GotGVol2 pic.twitter.com/jKb6u2BHHo— MoviesBook (@MoviesBookIT) April 5, 2017
If he's Starhawk that's a pretty big friggin' deal. Starhawk is one of the original Guardians of the Galaxy, and the child of superhero Quasar and Kismet aka Alesha, who happens to be the character played by Elizabeth Debicki. It appears that this version of Starhawk (via MCU Exchange) may be a top member of the Ravagers, the group Yondu (Michael Rooker) runs with. They have some kind of beef and Starhawk kicks Yondu out, which would explain why he's hanging with the Guardians now.
Is Starhawk is around we could see all of the original Guardians, and that would include Vance Astro aka Major Victory. I've been begging for Astro to be in this movie since the beginning, and it may come true. We may also see Quasar appear, and perhaps Adam Warlock. All of that is educated speculation on my part, but whoa daddy if it happens.
Also, Starhawk just so happens to be one of James Gunn's favorite Marvel characters. Of course he wants him in there. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens May 5th.