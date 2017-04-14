Watch Star Wars Celebration's Touching Tribute To Carrie Fisher

True to its name, Star Wars Celebration is a cause for fans of a galaxy far far away to revel in their love of the sci-fi franchise. But this year it's going to be a bittersweet experience because it just doesn't feel right without Carrie Fisher around. And that couldn't have been more evident than at the "40 Years of Star Wars" panel that kicked off the 4-day event. While we saw everyone from George Lucas to Mark Hamill to Billy Dee Williams to Harrison Ford, not having Fisher there was a void that couldn't be filled.At the event of the panel, a 5-minute tribute to Fisher aired, and it's a wonderful look at her history with Star Wars, the lasting friendships that she made, and the personality that made fans and everyone she worked with fall in love with her. Yeah, it'll probably bring you to tears the way it did me, but they're happy tears for all the great memories she left us with. Also, the above image is our first shot of Fisher as General Leia Organa in, seen on set with director Rian Johnson.Check it out below, and be sure to come back here each day for the Star Wars Celebration livestream.