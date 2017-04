We'll keep this posted to the top of the site over the next few days so anytime you want to tune in, we're the place to go! Enjoy!





Most likely the vast majority of us here are hugefans, but sadly, 99.9% of us can't make it down to Florida for Star Wars Celebration which is underway right now. In fact, Harrison Ford just stepped on stage for the "40 Years of Star Wars" panel, along with Mark Hamill and George Lucas. Fortunately, the Star Wars Youtube channel is running a livestream of the three-day event, and you can check it out below.