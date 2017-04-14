4/14/2017
Watch Star Wars Celebration Day 2 Here! 'The Last Jedi' Panel, Carrie Fisher Tribute, & More!
Today might be the most anticipated day of this year's Star Wars Celebration. At 11:00AM EST the day's events will kick off with the Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel. It's likely to be then that the first teaser will officially drop. We may also learn more about the Han Solo spinoff, and hopefully it gets a title so we can stop calling it that. At 3:30pm there's the "Heroines of Star Wars" panel which may tell us more about the 'Forces of Destiny' animated series, and finally at 5:30pm Mark Hamill will host a full tribute to his late friend, Carrie Fisher.
You can watch the livestream all day right here, and we'll keep this posted for the remainder of the day so pop in whenever you need that Star Wars fix.