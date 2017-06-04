Tupac Takes The Stage In New Trailer For 'All Eyez On Me'

If Tupac Shakur were alive today he'd be 45 years old and one of hip-hop's living legends, an ambassador like Snoop Dogg or Jay-Z. But he died at the young age of 25 at the height of his career, with many still wondering why it had to end that way. The upcoming and highly anticipated biopicwill take a look back at Tupac's volatile life, his meteoric rise through the rap world, and his tragic end in 1996.Directed by Benny Boom, the film puts newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. in the difficult role of Tupac. How difficult is it? Anthony Mackie couldn't quite get it right in, that's how tough it is. But Shipp is a dead ringer for the fallen rapper, and seems to have his charismatic stage presence, too. Jamal Woolard reprises his role as Tupac's friend/foe Biggie Smalls, with Danai Gurira as Afeni Shakur, Stefon Washington as Sean "Puffy" Combs, Kat Graham as Jada Pinkett, Grace Gibson as Faith Evans, and Lauren Cohan as Leila Steinberg.opens June 16th, Tupac's birthday.