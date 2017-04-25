If it feels like you've been hearing about the period dramaforever, it's because you have. The film, which stars Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan, Christoph Waltz, Zach Galifianakis, Cara Delevingne, Holliday Grainger, and Judi Dench, has been getting delayed repeatedly since the first footage hit in 2015. With Weinstein editing the crap out of it repeatedly, ol' Harvey apparently feels confident enough to give it one more release date for this summer, preceded by this new trailer.Directed by Justin Chadwick (T) and adapted by's Tom Stoppard, the film is set in 17th-century Netherlands when a young married woman falls in love with the man hired to paint her portrait during a time when tulip mania is sweeping the country. Gee, I can't see what Harvey's so nervous about.has been given a new release date of August 25th 2017, in the summer when it has a tiny chance as counter-programming.