4/05/2017
Trailer For Documentary 'I Am Heath Ledger' Highlights The Fearless Actor's Career
Heath Ledger would have been 38 years old yesterday. Just 38. The actor died tragically in 2008 not long after starring in the role that would define his career, and that of course was the Joker in The Dark Knight. He would posthumously win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, which went along with his Best Actor nomination for Brokeback Mountain. But the man behind those incredible performances still remains a mystery to many, and the upcoming documentary I Am Heath Ledger seeks to shed some light.
The film is directed by Derik Murray and will feature interviews with Ledger's family, friends, and peers, although it looks like Michelle Williams isn't involved. Here's a synopsis:
“I Am Heath Ledger provides an intimate look at Heath through the lens of his own camera, with a treasure trove of never-before-seen footage, as he films and often performs in his own personal journey – extravagant in gesture and in action. Through these personal home movies, we get a rare glimpse into his true character – demonstrating his creative energy and unshakable willingness to take risks that instilled such an extraordinarily deep love and affection in the people that entered his life.”
I Am Heath Ledger will make its world premiere at Tribeca on April 23rd, followed by a limited theatrical run via FathomEvents.com on May 3rd. It will be release digitally on May 23rd.