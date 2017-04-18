Trailer For Crime Caper 'Tramps' From 'Gimme The Loot' Director Adam Leon









Starring Callum Turner (Green Room) and Grace Van Patten with Mike Birbiglia and Gimme the Loot's Tashiana Washington co-starring, the film follows two strangers, him an aspiring chef and her a woman looking to start over, who find themselves in the middle of a crime caper when a mysterious briefcase swap goes wrong.





Tramps hits Netflix on April 21st. I hope to have a review to you very soon.





Netflix's upcoming filmhad me the moment I learned it was directed by Adam Leon. He's the guy whosemade a splash a few years ago by showing a day in the lives of two rambunctious New York graffiti artists. Well now he's back after Tramps debuted at last year's TIFF to lukewarm reviews, but based on this trailer (and Netflix's readiness to acquire it) Leon may be giving us another quiet gem to look forward to.