4/10/2017
Tom Cruise Seeks Treasure, Finds Evil In 'The Mummy' International Trailer
While checking out Life with a friend over the weekend, the trailer for The Mummy played ahead of the movie. And when it was finished I heard somebody in the row behind me say, "Eh, just give me the Brendan Fraser ones and I'm good." Universal is hoping that's not the kind of reaction the film gets when it opens, especially not with Tom Cruise and big cinematic universe aspirations.
Just days after the previous trailer hit a new international version shows off a little more footage, in particular the comedic pairing of Cruise and Jake Johnson. The mummy they're facing this time around is female, played by Star Trek Beyond's Sofia Boutella, and hopefully that makes a difference otherwise why do the gender change at all? Here's the synopsis:
Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy.
Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.
From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.
Cruise is joined by a cast including Annabelle Wallis (upcoming King Arthur, television’s Peaky Blinders), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), Courtney B. Vance (TV’s American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson) and Oscar® winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator).
Directed by Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy opens June 9th.