4/02/2017
Tom Cruise Faces An Ancient Evil In New Trailer For 'The Mummy'
At the "old" age of 54, Tom Cruise isn't slowing down at all. In fact, he seems to be piling on more franchises. He already has Mission: Impossible pretty much all to himself; Jack Reacher is out there only because Cruise wants it to be; and he's got a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow on the way. But now he's also got an entire cinematic universe to be part of with Universal's reboot of The Mummy, and a new trailer for the monster-ific actioner is here.
Part of Universal's classic monsters universe, this version of The Mummy features Cruise going up against a female mummy played by Kingsman: The Secret Service's Sofia Boutella. Nope, no Brendan Fraser anywhere to be found. Alex Kurtzman is directing from a script by Jon Spaihts (Doctor Strange) and Cruise's pal, Christopher McQuarrie. Here's the synopsis:
Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy.
Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.
From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.
The Mummy opens June 9th and co-stars Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis, Courtney B. Vance, and Russell Crowe as Dr. Jekyll.