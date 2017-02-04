Tom Cruise Faces An Ancient Evil In New Trailer For 'The Mummy'

At the "old" age of 54, Tom Cruise isn't slowing down at all. In fact, he seems to be piling on more franchises. He already haspretty much all to himself;is out there only because Cruise wants it to be; and he's got a sequel toon the way. But now he's also got an entire cinematic universe to be part of with Universal's reboot of, and a new trailer for the monster-ific actioner is here.Part of Universal's classic monsters universe, this version offeatures Cruise going up against a female mummy played by's Sofia Boutella. Nope, no Brendan Fraser anywhere to be found. Alex Kurtzman is directing from a script by Jon Spaihts () and Cruise's pal, Christopher McQuarrie. Here's the synopsis:opens June 9th and co-stars Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis, Courtney B. Vance, and Russell Crowe as Dr. Jekyll.