Tobey Maguire To Make Directorial Debut On Crime Thriller, 'Blood On Snow'
Since 2002 when he helped produce Spike Lee's 25th Hour, Tobey Maguire has produced nearly as many movies as he's starred in. While he did some voice work in the current #1 film, The Boss Baby, he hasn't been featured on the big screen since 2015's Pawn Sacrifice, which few saw. And now Maguire is ready to take his career on a different path by making his directorial debut, and the film he chose to start with is a little surprising.
Maguire will direct an adaptation of Norwegian crime novelist Jo Nesbo's Blood on Snow, which will be scripted by Nesbo himself. The story centers on a talented trigger man named Olav, who loves his work but is torn when his boss hires him to kill his adulterous wife, who Olav has developed feelings for. You may recall this is the Nesbo adaptation Leonardo DiCaprio had been attached to star in with Daniel Espinosa (Life) on board to direct. Obviously that never came about.
There's no casting info at this point, and it doesn't look like Maguire will take a role for himself. This is just the latest Nesbo novel to get the big screen treatment. Michael Fassbender will play Nesbo's most famous character, detective Harry Hole, in The Snowman which opens later this year. At some point Jake Gyllenhaal will reteam with Prisoners director Denis Villenueve for The Son, also based on a Nesbo thriller. [Deadline]