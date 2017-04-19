Three 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Clips Reveal New Footage

Yesterday we were treated to a new clip from, featuring a pretty sweet moment shared between Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana). And with it came a warning that if you were really hyped for Marvel's already well-received sequel, then skipping these clips might be the wisest course of action. Well, that decision is here again because there are three more clips you can check out. Or not.There's a lot of new stuff here, too. Not in the clip titled "Death Button", which we've already seen a lot of. It's the one with Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) refusing to understand Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) instruction to not hit the button that will kill everybody. The newest stuff is in the clip titled "Sovereign Fleet", in which Rocket causes the team to get attacked by a fleet of starships, and a clip in which Drax (Dave Bautista) dives headlong into the monstrous Abilisk we've been seeing in trailers.opens May 5th.