The X-Men Are Taking Over 2018 With 'New Mutants', 'Deadpool 2', And 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

20th Century Fox is rollin' right now, and after setting dates once again for James Cameron's Avatar sequels, they're switching gears to the X-Men Universe. While in a state of transition right now, three upcoming movies have been set that should help chart a course for Marvel's favorite mutants.Fox has dated Josh Boone'sfor April 13th 2018. Expected to star in the film are Maisie Williams as Rahne "Wolfsbane" Sinclair, Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana "Magik" Rasputin, and Nat Wolff as Cannonball. James McAvoy is likely to return as Charles Xavier, and there have been rumors of Alexandra Shipp reprising her role as Storm.has staked out a June 1st 2018 date. Ryan Reynolds returns as the Merc with a Mouth, of course, joined by Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beetz as Domino, and Leslie Uggams back as Blind Al. David Leitch offameis on board to direct.And probably the biggest news of them all is confirmation of the next official X-Men movie on November 2nd 2018. It's, which means we are definitely getting that Phoenix Saga storyline teased inand botched (but then erased) by. I guess the working title ofwasn't obvious enough, eh? So expect lots of Sophie Turner screaming, probably going crazy, lots of objects floating around telekinetically with Quicksilver running between them in slow-motion. Hopefully there will be some surprises, too. Can we get a visit by the Shiar Imperial Guard, maybe? Simon Kinberg, a longtime writer and producer on the franchise, has been in talks to direct.