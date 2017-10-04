The 'Thor: Ragnarok' Trailer Is The Best Thor Trailer Ever

Themovies haven't been Marvel's strongest, either creatively or financially, but they aren't terrible. Does anybody remember what the heck either movie was about, though? Probably not. They lacked personality, and other than the sibling rivalry between Thor and Loki they were pretty forgettable. Well,has personality to spare thanks to incoming director Taika Waititi, and you can see his influence all over the new trailer.Waititi, who last directed the quirky New Zealand comedy, brings an offbeat sensibility that is a lot of fun. It begins with Thor (Chris Hemsworth again, of course) captured and speaking directly to us about his predicament, before we're hit with the rock music just as he's shown being overpowered by Hela (Cate Blanchett, scene chewing alert) and thrown into slavery by the Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). Speaking of which, it's pretty obvious Goldblum is going to be a trip, and a character we're going to look forward to seeing throughout the MCU. By the time the whole thing ends with Thor reuniting with his old pal Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who maybe isn't his pal anymore, we've experienced the most enjoyable trailer this franchise has ever had.It may also be the most consequential film in the series. We see a couple of events that could support this being the final Thor movie, such as the destruction of Asgard the shattering of Mjolnir. Lots going on, and I can't wait to see more.opens November 3rd. Check out the trailer followed by a vibrant new poster.