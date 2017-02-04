The Killer Doll Is Born In New Trailer For 'Annabelle: Creation'

When it comes to horror, killer dolls will ALWAYS be in. And until we get some kind ofreboot (please please please!),spinoffwill have to do. Now that demonic doll is back with the sequel,, and she's back to show you why collecting comic books are a much safer investment.Directed by David F. Sandberg, who just scored a genre hit with, and starring Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Miranda Otto, and Anthony LaPaglia, the film finds the possessed Annabelle terrorizing a grieving dollmaker and his wife, along with a nun and a bunch of orphaned girls. As the title suggests, this one is actually an origin explaining how the doll came to be such a meanie in the first place.Remember, the first movie cost $6M and scared up an incredible $256M. Prequels are tough, and I don't know if anybody expects this one to do as well, but then it doesn't really have to.opens August 117th.