The 'Justice League' Team Up For Battle In New International Trailer

At this point for Zack Snyder and Warner Bros., less is probably more when it comes to. The first trailer had a ton of action but it has been raked over the coals by those who dislike Snyder or DCEU movies in general. This brief new international trailer clocks in at just under a minute and is probably the way to go.The trailer gives us a look at Aquaman (Jason Momoa) battling parademons, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) kicking but, Flash (Ezra Miller) doing what he does best, Cyborg (Ray Fisher) destroying stuff and flying away to somewhere, and Batman (Ben Affleck) holding it all together. At least until Superman arrives and they can all relax. What do you think Lois Lane (Amy Adams) is stopping to look at, anyway?opens November 17th.