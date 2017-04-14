The Jedi Must End In First Trailer And Poster For 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

It's here. Just minutes ago at Star Wars Celebration the panel for 'was held, and of course everyone was on pins and needles hoping for a teaser trailer to hit. Well, director Rian Johnson faked everyone out by revealing a teaser....poster, which is stunning and shows Rey (Daisy Ridley) in a very iconic pose. But moments later he finally gave the audience what they wanted, the first official trailer!It starts off the way the trailer had to, with Rey on the island where she found the elusive Luke Skywalker, and it looks like she'll be struggling to maintain a balance between the light and the dark sides of the Force. We also see glimpses of Kylo Ren, a destroyed helmet, Finn recovering from his injuries, General Leia, and Poe Dameron alongside BB-8 as they just miss being caught in an explosion. As usual, this shows us just enough to whet our appetites without really revealing anything. Isn't that just what we want?opens December 15th.