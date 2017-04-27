4/27/2017
The Guy Who Created 'Rogue One' Is Teasing Another 'Star Wars' Story
The success of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story must have taken even Lucasfilm by surprise. Most prequels and spinoffs tend to considerably less business than the "main" stories, but fans ate up the standalone flick to the tune of over $1B, and that's not counting the amount of damage it's no doubt causing through home release. What may be even more valuable is the impression it left on viewers that these spinoffs are of genuine value to the Star Wars mythos, and now the guy who created 'Rogue One' has another idea of how to keep adding to it.
According to THR, Industrial Light & Magic's John Knoll, the guy who came up with the original idea for 'Rogue One', is toying around with a new idea that you can bet Kathleen Kennedy will be receptive to hearing about...
“I have another idea I’ve been tinkering with. It’s maybe 75 percent there. I haven’t pitched it to [Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.] It’s another Star Wars thing. There’s no reason to think Disney is going to stop wanting to make ‘Star Wars’ movies if there’s quality and there’s interest. It has unlimited potential. It has a huge number of characters, worlds… It’s a massive playground.”
Of course he's not going to just give away details for free. That would be ridiculous. There's an open window right now for him to take advantage of since there are no more spinoffs confirmed after Han Solo, although rumors of others persist.