'The Gong Show' Is Coming Back With Mike Myers As Host...Sorta

It was just last month that Chuck Barris, creator and host ofpassed away. I wonder what he'd think about this latest development regarding the kooky talent show he'll always be associated with. It's coming back, but not as you might expect. Mike Myers will be hosting it...only it isn't really Mike Myers. But it is Mike Myers. Ugh.So the new host ofrevival is Tommy Maitland, a 70-ish British comedian with a lengthy resume that includes stuff like spaghetti Westerns. Only, Maitland is actually Mike Myers, wearing fake prosthetics and everything. It's...weird. What's even weirder is that some sites haven't caught on that it's Myers because they only read the press release from ABC which plays the whole thing is legit as possible:Will Arnett is behind this as a producer, and as you probably guessed there will be a ton of celebrities as special guest judges, Zach Galifianakis, Alison Brie, Andy Samberg, Elizabeth Banks, Joel McHale, Dana Carvey, Will Forte, Jack Black and Anthony Anderson to name just some of them. The new Gong Show premieres on June 22nd, and if you want to see what Myers looks like as Maitland, check it out below. Don't blame me if it scars your brain for the day the way this whole idea has done to me. Can we gong this thing now? [ THR