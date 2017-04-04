'The Defenders' Are Goin' Down In New Teaser, Premiere Date Revealed

So who cares if Iron Fist wasn't Marvel's best-reviewed Netflix series? It still turned out to be one of the network's most watched, and that's good news because there's a lot coming up. The second season of Jessica Jones just began production, but what will actually be next for our binge-watching pleasure is, which will have Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist all in the same place.Speaking of which, the latest teaser also has them all in the same place, and that's looking annoyed inside of an elevator. Not sure what's up with Daredevil's mask/business suit look, but it's clear Jones doesn't like any of them being on camera. Perhaps they're being watched by Sigourney Weaver, who plays the series' main villain?Look closely and you'll notice a cleverly-dropped reveal of the release date. The time stamp at the end reveals the show will hit Netflix on August 18th 2017.