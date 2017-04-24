The 'Avengers 4' Title May Have Just Been Revealed

“I think that the Guardians just shot their part when it comes to ‘Infinity War,’ the first part,” says Saldana. “And we all have to go back for ‘Gauntlet’ later this year.”





Yeah, oops. So it would seem the title is Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet, and maybe that's a spoiler but not too big of one. I think we all assumed Thanos would get his hands, or hand, on the Infinity Gauntlet at some point. And that means he's probably gathered all of the gems needed to power it. That's probably what the first movie is all about, trying to stop him from finding all of the stones and ultimately failing.





Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4th 2018, with the sequel arriving on May 3rd 2019.



