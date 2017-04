Teaser For Hirokazu Koreeda's Crime Thriller 'The Third Murder'

There are only a handful of directors that send me into uncontrollable giggles of excitement at the announcement of a new project. One of those is Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda, whose grounded, deeply human family dramas such as, and his most recent, which I reviewed here ) carry his signature voice. So it was more than a little surprising, and yes, very exciting to find out he would be moving to the thriller genre for his latest film,, and now we're getting a look at it.A thirty-second teaser has arrived and it's tough to tell how much of a departure it truly is. In some of the individual shots I see the potential for this to resemble Koreeda's calm, economical pacing rather than the pulse-pounding style of thriller we're accustomed to here. The film stars's Masaharu Fukuyama as a high-powered, win-at-all-costs lawyer who takes on the case of an ex-con charged with murder for a second time. Koji Yakusho plays the accused man, while Koreeda has filled the supporting cast with some familiar faces.opens in Japan on September 9th, and eventually it will find a way here like all of Koreeda's movies do eventually.