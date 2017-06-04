4/06/2017
'Tag' Movie Tags Jeremy Renner; Jeffrey Dean Morgan Goes On A 'Rampage'; Demian Bichir Joins 'The Nun'
Who's got time for Mission: Impossible when you can play a game of Tag? Jeremy Renner has joined Ed Helms in the comedy which tells the true story of "a group of friends who have been playing a no-holds-barred version of the children’s game tag for the last 30 years.” Hannibal Buress is also joining the cast of the Jeff Tomsic-directed film. [Variety]
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, fresh off terrorizing everybody as Negan in The Walking Dead, has joined Dwayne Johnson in Rampage. The film is based on the hit '80s coin-op video game about a city combating a giant lizard, ape, and werewolf. Morgan plays Agent Russell, who works for a government agency known as OGA. This'll be a reunion between Morgan and co-star Malin Akerman who last worked together on Watchmen. Joe Manganiello, Marley Shelton, Jake Lacy, PJ Byrne, Jack Quaid, Matt Gerald and Breanne Hill also star in the film which will be directed by Brad Peyton and open on April 20th 2018.
The Nun, the upcoming spinoff from The Conjuring 2, will see Demian Bichir terrorized by the demonic sister. Bichir will “play a priest named Father Burke who is dispatched by Rome to investigate a mysterious death of a nun.” Something tells me he won't like what he finds there and may never return. Corin Hardy (The Hallow) is directing for release on July 13th 2018. Bichir will be seen next month in Alien: Covenant and Lowriders.