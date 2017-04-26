4/26/2017
Sylvester Stallone May Save The Universe In Mark Millar's 'Starlight'
Pretty much any original comic Mark Millar has written has been picked up to be adapted for the big screen. We've seen a few of them already in Wanted, Kick-Ass, and Kingsman: The Secret Service, and there are more on the way. But one has been out there for a while and honestly, I forgot all about it. Back in 2014 Gary Whitta (co-writer on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) was hired to adapt Millar's comic, Starlight, and then...nothing. Well if rumors are true that project is on and with a star who will be appearing in next week's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
Sorry, it's not Chris Pratt. It's actually Sylvester Stallone who is rumored for Starlight, according to SplashReport. He's 20th Century Fox's pick to play Duke McQueen, a former superhero called out of retirement to save the universe after the death of his wife. This would be a pretty good time for Fox to make a formal announcement since Stallone's character in 'Guardians' is likely to be a key fixture in the MCU for a while.
Obviously nothing is confirmed yet, but with 'Guardians', Creed, and the anticipated Escape Plan 2 (just kidding) Stallone is busier than ever. Fox may want to lock him down with the quickness.