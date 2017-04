Sylvester Stallone Is Already Planning 'Escape Plan 3'

Remember a few weeks ago when Sylvester Stallone dropped out of The Expendables franchise due to creative differences and a reluctance to work in low quality sequels? Well, apparently that doesn't include. Not only is he wrapping up onright now, but a third movie is already in the works. Deadline reports Stallone is keeping around writer Miles Chapman and director Steven C. Miller for the third film. I don't know what the plot of either sequel is, but the first movie had Sly as a security expert framed for a crime and jailed in a prison of his own design. The second chapter has a cast that includes 50 Cent and Dave Bautista. No word on if they will also be back, or if Arnold Schwarzenegger, who also exited The Expendables , will return at some point.Sounds like Stallone has found a new franchise to throw all of his energy into, and it's probably less of a physical demand thanwere.