4/12/2017
Sylvester Stallone Is Already Planning 'Escape Plan 3'
Remember a few weeks ago when Sylvester Stallone dropped out of The Expendables franchise due to creative differences and a reluctance to work in low quality sequels? Well, apparently that doesn't include Escape Plan. Not only is he wrapping up on Escape Plan 2: Hades right now, but a third movie is already in the works.
Deadline reports Stallone is keeping around writer Miles Chapman and director Steven C. Miller for the third film. I don't know what the plot of either sequel is, but the first movie had Sly as a security expert framed for a crime and jailed in a prison of his own design. The second chapter has a cast that includes 50 Cent and Dave Bautista. No word on if they will also be back, or if Arnold Schwarzenegger, who also exited The Expendables, will return at some point.
Sounds like Stallone has found a new franchise to throw all of his energy into, and it's probably less of a physical demand than The Expendables were.