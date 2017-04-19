Superheroics Meets Teen Angst In Trailer For Marvel's 'Cloak & Dagger' Series

One thing we can never say about Marvel is that they ignore their target audience. When they arrived on Netflix where pretty much anything goes, they gave us superhero shows with an edge. And now for their first series on Freeform,, they are matching the teen network's mission statement with a heavy dose of teenage angst and drama.Cloak & Dagger follows Tandy Bowen and Tyrone "Ty" Johnson, the epitome of opposites attracting. Tandy, known as Dagger, comes from a suburban upbringing and has powers that allow her to emit light daggers; Tyrone, known as Cloak, comes from the wrong side of the tracks and thus has a much bleaker power to control the Darkforce dimension. Together they fall in love but also use their powers to battle drug dealers and others who would exploit the powerless. Based on this trailer, they'll meet in a very different way than in the comics, which means they'll likely gain their powers some other way than a madman's genetic experiments.Cloak & Dagger hits Freeform next year.