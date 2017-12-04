4/12/2017
Superheroes Unite And Stare In New 'Justice League' Poster
This week saw Marvel dominate the superhero conversation with their trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, which became their most-watched trailer over 24 hours. Crazy, right? Well, Warner Bros. doesn't want you to forget they've got a pretty big movie coming up this year, too, and so they've released this new poster for Justice League that's sorta....eh.
I mean, it's nice and all. It features The Flash (Ezra Miller), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa), all staring off panel at...something. Maybe they're wondering where the heck Superman (Henry Cavill) is since we know he's around somewhere? I know, he's the one causing that gleaming lens flare sitting on top of Batman's chest, right?
Anyway, Zack Snyder's at the helm and he needs Justice League to rock the house on November 17th.