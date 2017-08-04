4/08/2017
Super Nerd Joe Manganiello Wrote A 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie
I've interviewed Joe Manganiello, he's a heck of a nice guy. But I never would have pegged him for a Dungeons & Dragons dude. His pecs were too big for that. It's true, though, and he admitted on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he even co-wrote a script for a D&D movie that he's trying to get made.
“Obviously, there’s a spectacle. There’s dragons breathing fire and lightning … But what makes a great superhero or fantasy movie is the human aspect. It’s got to be about something.”
He's even gone so far as to meet with D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast to find out“where [the film] could go, what it should look like, and what it should be." And he says he's "talking to all the right parties" about making his vision a reality.
However, his project may already need a saving throw with the 20-sided die. Warner Bros. already has a D&D movie in the works, and it has Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) directing and Ansel Elgort (The Fault In Our Stars) starring. That's not going anywhere. It might be in Manganiello's best interests to get in touch with them about a big role in it. And with Vin Diesel eyeing that one maybe we can get a showdown between two of Hollywood's most muscle-bound actors?