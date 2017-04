Super Nerd Joe Manganiello Wrote A 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie

I've interviewed Joe Manganiello, he's a heck of a nice guy. But I never would have pegged him for adude. His pecs were too big for that. It's true, though, and he admitted on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he even co-wrote a script for a D&D movie that he's trying to get made.He's even gone so far as to meet with D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast to find outAnd he says he's "talking to all the right parties" about making his vision a reality.However, his project may already need a saving throw with the 20-sided die. Warner Bros. already has a D&D movie in the works , and it has Rob Letterman () directing and Ansel Elgort () starring. That's not going anywhere. It might be in Manganiello's best interests to get in touch with them about a big role in it. And with Vin Diesel eyeing that one maybe we can get a showdown between two of Hollywood's most muscle-bound actors?