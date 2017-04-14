'Star Wars' Spotlights Female Heroes In 'Forces Of Destiny' Animated Micro-Series

With the additions of Daisy Ridley as Rey and Felicity Jones's Jyn Erson, Star Wars is ushering in a new generation of strong female heroes. And it looks as if Lucasfilm is going to take that ball and run with it even further. Star Wars Celebration got underway with a pretty cool announcement for Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, a series of 2-3 minute animated shorts that will follow the most iconic female characters in the galaxy far far away.
The series will run beginning this July on Disney's Youtube channel, followed by a special to air on the Disney Channel. The shorts will feature Rey, Jyn Erso, Leia, Ahsoka Tano, Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, and others with Maz Kanata as narrator. In many cases the original actresses have returned to voice each character. As far as the timeline goes, each story will take place at a different point critical to that character. So we'll see Padme Amidala during the prequels nobody likes, Rey during 'The Force Awakens', Sabine and Hera around Star Wars Rebels time, and so forth. Here are a few other details from EW that io9.com has put together...
Check out a teaser, some preview images and *shocker* the accompanying toy line that Disney plans to drop on us weak-willed Star Wars fans who will undoubtedly buy them.
