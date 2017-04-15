4/15/2017
Star Wars Celebration Day 3: Star Wars Rebels Season 4 Panel Live!
Star Wars Celebration moves into day 3 today, kicking off at 11:00am EST with the Star Wars Rebels season 4 panel! It kinda seems like every day has been a 'Rebels' day since we've seen plenty of exec-producer Dave Filoni, who will once again be on hand along with a number of special guests. There's rumblings that season 4 may be the last, and if that's the case you can bet they'll be pulling out all of the stops, and perhaps tying into more current Star Wars events, especially since we know some of the Ghost crew made it into Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's time period. One thing we already know will occur next season is the return of Ahsoka Tano, who hasn't been seen since her battle with Darth Vader in season 2.
Star Wars Rebels returns to Disney XD this fall.