4/18/2017
Star-Lord & Gamora Groove To Sam Cooke In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Clip
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 isn't far away, and already we're beginning to learn a lot, like that it'll have five post-credits sequences. While the early reviews have all been glowing, having too much spoiled beforehand could still lead to it being a drag. So decide for yourself whether or not you want to check out this new clip, which features Star-Lord using more of his "pelvic sorcery" to woo Gamora.
The scene features Peter Quill and Gamora dancing to the tune of Sam Cooke's "Bring It On Home To Me", a classic jam for any guy looking to score some points with his lady. It looks like some of the emotional barriers between these two have come down, but I imagine that will bring them just as many problems as sweet moments like this. Well, sweet except for that "I will kill you" comment. That's sweet for them.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens May 5th.