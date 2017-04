Star-Lord & Gamora Groove To Sam Cooke In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Clip

isn't far away, and already we're beginning to learn a lot, like that it'll have five post-credits sequences . While the early reviews have all been glowing, having too much spoiled beforehand could still lead to it being a drag. So decide for yourself whether or not you want to check out this new clip, which features Star-Lord using more of his "pelvic sorcery" to woo Gamora.The scene features Peter Quill and Gamora dancing to the tune of Sam Cooke's "Bring It On Home To Me", a classic jam for any guy looking to score some points with his lady. It looks like some of the emotional barriers between these two have come down, but I imagine that will bring them just as many problems as sweet moments like this. Well, sweet except for that "I will kill you" comment. That's sweet for them.opens May 5th.