'Spotlight' Director Tom McCarthy Lines Up Disney's 'Timmy Failure'

Oscar-winningdirector Tom McCarthy is a hard man to pin down. After directing the first pair of episodes of Netflix's hit series,, he's not lined up his next feature project. McCarthy will direct Disney adaptation,, based on the series of kid-friendly chapter books by Stephan Pastis.McCarthy will direct and co-write the film alongside Pastis, with the story following an 11-year-old boy who runs a detective agency with an imaginary polar bear. It's another change of pace for McCarthy, who is reuniting with Disney after writingand co-writing Pixar'sThe tone is being described as similar to theadaptations, and as their success shows a big audience is out there for live-action comedies good for the entire family to watch. [ THR