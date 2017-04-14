4/14/2017
*SPOILER* "Enraged" Vin Diesel Got Post-Credits Scene Cut From 'The Fate Of The Furious'
Uh oh. A few days ago a friend of mine asked if I thought the beef between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel was real or bullshit, and I basically said that I thought it was. It had been going on for too long, even if the media has probably overblown it. Well, I may have been wrong on that last point. As noted in my review of The Fate of the Furious, there was no post-credit scene as many had hoped. Turns out the reason for that may have been an "enraged" Diesel himself.
So if you've seen The Fate of the Furious, one of the major character arcs is the relationship between Johnson's Agent Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw. They start off as bitter rivals ready to kill one another, but it evolves into a begrudging friendship. Universal really dug this, and wanted to emphasize the friendship with a post-credits stinger that could possibly lead to a spinoff featuring the two. Well, they shot it, but did it without Diesel's approval. Once he found out he became enraged at Universal and had the scene cut from the movie. Universal even had “all the theatrical prints recalled and cut the scene.”
The Wrap got wind of this from one of their sources, so we should probably take it with a grain of salt. Certainly we'll see Diesel's people getting another version of these events out there to get his side of things. But if you see the movie you'll note there aren't a ton of scenes between Diesel and Johnson, and this butting of oversized man egos could reach meteoric proportions before it's over.