'Snowpiercer' Director Bong Joon-ho May Have Lined Up His Next Film

While we await anxiously for Bong Joon-ho's monster movie,, to hit Netflix, attention is already turning to what the acclaimed director will do next. I don't know how much stock to put in the source for this one, Asian Wiki , but they say Joon-ho has announced he will be titled, with production set to begin in January.Details are few other than it will “revolve around a family going through a disturbance,” and that it will reteam the director with The Host andstar, Song Kang-ho. That's already exciting enough, but that it might be ready in 2018 is even better. Joon-ho usually takes a bit more time between movies.We'll see if this pans out, but I've got my fingers crossed. For now, look out forwhich Netflix will release on June 28th.