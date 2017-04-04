4/04/2017
'Snowpiercer' Director Bong Joon-ho May Have Lined Up His Next Film
While we await anxiously for Bong Joon-ho's monster movie, Okja, to hit Netflix, attention is already turning to what the acclaimed director will do next. I don't know how much stock to put in the source for this one, Asian Wiki, but they say Joon-ho has announced he will be titled Parasite, with production set to begin in January.
Details are few other than it will “revolve around a family going through a disturbance,” and that it will reteam the director with The Host and Snowpiercer star, Song Kang-ho. That's already exciting enough, but that it might be ready in 2018 is even better. Joon-ho usually takes a bit more time between movies.
We'll see if this pans out, but I've got my fingers crossed. For now, look out for Okja which Netflix will release on June 28th.