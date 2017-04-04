4/04/2017
Shaw's Fate Possibly Revealed In New 'Alien: Covenant' Teaser
20th Century Fox debuted a new spot for Alien: Covenant tonight during the NCAA Men's Basketball Championships, and it was pretty common footage we'd already seen. However, it also led you to an Instagram post with a teaser that is considerably more interesting because it may show us the fate of Dr. Elizabeth Shaw, the character played by Noomi Rapace in Prometheus.
Backed by the creepiest rendition of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads", this promo clearly shows Shaw's dog tags at one point. That's followed by an eerie holographic overlay that appears to be of Shaw's demise. I think I see the tail of a creature about to wrap itself around her neck. Something tells me Michael Fassbender's nefarious android David has something to do with this, especially since they arrived on the planet together, but I know I'm more anxious for this film now than ever.
Alien: Covenant opens May 19th.