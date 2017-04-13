4/13/2017
Shameik Moore Is Voicing Miles Morales In Sony's Animated Spider-Man Movie
Sony may be trying to figure out a way to launch a Spider-Man cinematic universe without Spider-Man, but they do have plans for a movie that include the webhead. Remember, they also began developing an animated Spidey movie for the big screen with a script by The Lego Movie's Phil Lord and Chris Miller. What makes this one so special other than it being animated? Well, it follows Miles Morales rather than Peter Parker for one thing, and now Miles has found his voice.
The Get Down and Dope's Shameik Moore will voice Miles Morales in the untitled movie. He'll be joined by Liev Schreiber as the unnamed villain. I guess it's too much to hope Schreiber is finally reprising that Sabretooth role? Probably not. Bob Persichetti (writer on The Little Prince) and Peter Ramsey (Rise Of The Guardians) will co-direct, and hopefully they can capture some of Lord and Miller's magic.
Sony has set a December 21st 2018 release date for the film, which is a tough, very crowded month to break into. And let's hope fans aren't worn out on Spidey with multiple versions on the big screen all disconnected from one another. That could prove problematic. [THR]