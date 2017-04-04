4/04/2017
Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg Are Bringing 'Invincible' To The Big Screen
Robert Kirkman may be known as the creator of The Walking Dead, but he doesn't just stick to zombie comics. He's also the guy behind Invincible, a more light-hearted, but still incredibly powerful, take on the superhero story. I liken it to those early Spider-Man comics with a young Peter Parker coping with his powers and ordinary, everyday stuff. Well now Invincible is getting an adaptation, too, only it will be on the big screen from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.
Yep, the duo behind Preacher have proven themselves enough that Universal wants them to direct, write, and produce an adaptation of Invincible. The series, which is due to end later this year sadly, follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, the son of superhero Omni-Man who develops his father's alien powers of super strength, flight, speed, and rapid healing. He decides to become a costumed hero and protect the Earth, a choice which often conflicts with his normal life. Sound familiar? Of course, it's the setup for most of the best comics out there, and more often than not it works.
Chances are Universal will want to build this into a franchise, perhaps adapting others from Kirkman's roster of characters. Just don't expect to see Rick and Carl Grimes stopping by to kill any walkers. [THR]