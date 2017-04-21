Scorsese, DiCaprio, & De Niro May Team For 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'









Killers Of The Flower Moon: The Osage Murders And The Birth Of The FBI. Deadline reports Scorsese, DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro may team up for an adaptation of David Grann's book. Grann is awfully popular around Hollywood right now. An adaptation of his book, The Lost City of Z, is in theaters right now, and David Lowery's upcoming film The Old Man and the Gun is based on one of his New Yorker articles.





Here's a synopsis of Killers of the Flower Moon, which will be adapted for the screen by Oscar-winning writer, Eric Roth:





Grann’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, which bows this week from Doubleday, tells the true crime story about multiple murders of members of the Osage Indian tribe in Oklahoma that occurred after they found oil on their lands. It is about conspiracy, greed and murder in the Indian nation — so bad the federal government had to step in. It also chronicles the rise of J. Edgar Hoover, who led the investigation into the murders and ended up making a name for himself.





Nobody is firmly attached at this point, and honestly who knows how this will shake out. Scorsese and De Niro had been set to FINALLY get moving on The Irishman, but legal entanglements could keep that one benched for months, maybe longer.

Any time Martin Scorsese has a new film, you count the minutes until a report surfaces that Leonardo DiCaprio is attached. While they've worked together on five movies already, they've come close on many more. And now you can add a potential sixth collaboration onto the list.