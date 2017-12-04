Samuel L. Jackson & Ryan Reynolds Get Loud In NSFW Trailer For 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'

Ryan Reynolds has gone foul-mouthed plenty of times before, but he went off the charts with Deadpool and everybody loved it. Samuel L. Jackson...well, he's the "I'm sick of these mothafuckin' snakes!" guy, so we kind of expect him to let the expletives fly. Apparently, putting these two together and so they can curse like sailors on shore leave is the big selling point for The Hitman's Bodyguard, an action flick that has a new NSFW trailer.
Directed by The Expendables 3's Patrick Hughes and co-starring Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek, the film follows a protection who must protect a notorious hit-man until he can testify at an International Court. The oil and water dynamic is familiar but this looks like it could be a load of fun. Here's the synopsis:
The world’s top protection agent [Ryan Reynolds] is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen [Samuel L. Jackson]. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator [Gary Oldman] who is out for blood.
The Hitman's Bodyguard opens August 18th.
Zero muthafuckas censored. Watch @VancityReynolds and @SamuelLJackson in The #HitmansBodyguard RESTRICTED teaser trailer – In theaters 8/18. pic.twitter.com/4CFjiXyzwB— Hitman's Bodyguard (@HitmanBodyguard) April 13, 2017