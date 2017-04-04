4/04/2017
Sam Mendes May Direct Adaptation Of 'My Favorite Thing Is Monsters'
Sony Pictures isn't wasting any time with their adaptation of Emil Ferris' graphic novel, My Favorite Thing is Monsters. They only just picked up the rights, and already they appear to have found a director in Sam Mendes, director of Skyfall and Spectre.
Deadline reports Mendes is in early talks to direct the film, which is set in the '60s and follows a young girl who loves monsters and tries to solve a murder. Here is a synopsis:
Set against the tumultuous political backdrop of late ’60s Chicago, My Favorite Thing Is Monsters is the fictional graphic diary of 10-year-old Karen Reyes, filled with B-movie horror and pulp monster magazines iconography. Karen Reyes tries to solve the murder of her enigmatic upstairs neighbor, Anka Silverberg, a holocaust survivor, while the interconnected stories of those around her unfold. When Karen’s investigation takes us back to Anka’s life in Nazi Germany, the reader discovers how the personal, the political, the past, and the present converge.
This would be a change of pace for Mendes after years spent on James Bond flicks. At this point things are in very early stages with no writer attached, and should give Mendes time to clear off the decks a little bit. He's been attached to a few projects lately, one of which is Disney's live-action James and the Giant Peach.