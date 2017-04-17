Sam Elliott Is On The Comeback Trail In First Trailer For 'The Hero'

I don't know if anybody personifies growing old gracefully more than Sam Elliott. Like a modern day cowboy, Elliott and his deep booming voice is probably more of a sex symbol now than at any other point in his career. But Father Time catches up with everybody, and Elliott's new filmmay be the actor reflecting on his storied career, and what the future holds for an actor who is getting up there in age.Debuting to rave reviews at Sundance, the film stars Elliott as Lee Hayden, a fading star of Western movies who is still mostly known for his golden voice and one iconic performance. While he tries to cement his legacy with one final amazing performance, he also deals with a personal health crisis, an attempt to reconnect with his estranged daughter played by' Krysten Ritten, and an exciting new friendship with a stand-up comedian played by Laura Prepon. Nick Offerman is Lee's pal, and the guy he spends his time smoking weed with.Directed by Brett Haley,opens June 9th.