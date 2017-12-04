4/12/2017
Salma Hayek & John Lithgow Butt Heads In Trailer For 'Beatriz At Dinner'
We may have been sleeping on the job at Sundance this year because there's no way Mae or I should have passed up on Beatriz at Dinner. The comedy not only highlights class and racial divisions, but boasts a cast that includes Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Connie Britton, Chloe Sevigny, Amy Landendecker, and Jay Duplass. Did I mention it was directed by Cedar Rapids' Miguel Arteta, reteaming with Chuck & Buck and The Good Girl writer Mike White?
And now with the first trailer arriving today I can definitely confirm that we were stupid to miss out because this looks hilarious and scathing in the best ways. Hayek plays a kind, Mexican immigrant in Los Angeles who finds herself at a dinner party thrown by an arrogant, cutthroat billionaire played by John Lithgow. Let the butting of heads begin.
Beatriz at Dinner opens June 9th.