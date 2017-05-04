Sally Hawkins Brings Art To The World In New Trailer For 'Maudie'

Sally Hawkins is a treasure, and sadly we don't get to see her get the spotlight nearly enough. But the Oscar nominee takes center stage in the modest biopic,, about an artist whose humble work inspired the world.A new trailer has dropped for this quiet little drama in which Hawkins plays Nova Scotia folk artist Maud Lewis, a woman crippled by arthritis who would become a worldwide sensation through her simple paintings. Later in life she would answer a housekeeper ad by grizzled, set-in-his-ways bachelor Everett Lewis (Ethan Hawke), only to wind up marrying him. Despite her fame, Maud and Everett would spend their lives in poverty in their tiny one-room home which has now become a landmark in Nova Scotia. Don't go down the Maud Lewis rabbit hole as I did or you'll never escape. The life she led and the images she created despite her condition will haunt you.Directed by Aisling Walsh,opens June 16th.