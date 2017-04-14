4/14/2017
Sadly, 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Won't Include Carrie Fisher As General Leia
Well, a little bit of bad news has come out of Star Wars Celebration. Sorry, they can't all be awesome trailers and stuff. Despite comments made by her brother last week that extra footage would be used to bring her back, it turns out that Carrie Fisher will not be appearing as General Leia in Star Wars: Episode IX. Kathleen Kennedy made the clarification to ABC today...
“Sadly, Carrie will not be in nine,” Kennedy said during the aforementioned interview. “But we will see a lot of Carrie in eight...“[Todd Fisher] was probably confused because we finished everything in ‘Eight,’ and Carrie is absolutely phenomenal in the movie. We’re so happy that we were able to complete shooting in the summer. Unfortunately, Carrie passed away. So by the time we were well under way with Episode IX– in our thoughts–we had not written the script, but we’ve regrouped and started over again in January.”
Unfortunately we'll be denied one more chance to see Leia in action, but fans will undoubtedly be happy as long as her story is wrapped up in a way that honors her and Fisher's legacy. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15th, 'Episode IX' on May 23rd 2019.