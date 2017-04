Sadly, 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Won't Include Carrie Fisher As General Leia

Well, a little bit of bad news has come out of Star Wars Celebration. Sorry, they can't all be awesome trailers and stuff. Despite comments made by her brother last week that extra footage would be used to bring her back, it turns out that Carrie Fisher will not be appearing as General Leia in. Kathleen Kennedy made the clarification to ABC today...Unfortunately we'll be denied one more chance to see Leia in action, but fans will undoubtedly be happy as long as her story is wrapped up in a way that honors her and Fisher's legacy.opens December 15th, '' on May 23rd 2019.