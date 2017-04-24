4/24/2017
Rosario Dawson Answers If She'll Appear In 'The Punisher'
Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple has been the most consistent presence throughout Marvel's Netflix shows. She first appeared in Daredevil, helping Matt Murdock cope with the injuries he received while crime fighting. She has since appeared in Daredevil's second season, Jessica Jones, and then she had some coffee with Luke Cage. Finally, she was integral to Iron Fist's battle against The Hand. Is she starting to wear out her welcome?
Speaking with Collider, Dawson confirmed that Temple won't be showing up for The Punisher, making this the first series she won't take part in...
"People are busy! There are so many times where I really want it to happen. I really wanted to do a cameo on The Punisher, but it doesn’t always work that way."
Honestly, this is probably a good thing. More Rosario Dawson is almost always a good thing, but it was starting to feel like Temple was being forced onto these shows when she didn't need to be. Her showing up in Iron Fist was just egregious. Oh, she just happens to be training at the same dojo run by Colleen Wing? That's convenient.