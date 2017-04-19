4/19/2017
Rosamund Pike To Star In Biopic On War Reporter Marie Colvin
With the Syrian conflict more in the news than ever as atrocities mount and the U.S. takes explosive action in response, a new film is on the way about one of the brave journalists who covered the civil war for years. Rosamund Pike is set to play war journalist Marie Colvin in an untitled film from Oscar-nominated Cartel Land director, Matthew Heineman.
Colvin was probably best recognized for her distinctive eyepatch, which she wore after losing an eye while covering Sri Lanka in 2001. An American, Colvin was covering Syria for the U.K.'s Sunday Times when she was killed by an IED blast in early 2012. She was only 56 years old.
Pike is coming off another biopic, A United Kingdom, in which she played Ruth Willams Khama, the controversial wife of Seretse Khama, the first President of Botswana. Filming is set to begin this October. [Deadline]