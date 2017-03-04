Ridley Scott Adds WWII Film 'Battle Of Britain' To His Packed Slate









Scott will direct and produce Battle of Britain, about the pivotal 1940 air campaign over the U.K. that dealt German its first major defeat. Matthew Orton (Operation Finale) will write the script, although the project is in very early days. This despite 20th Century Fox picking up the project more than a year ago. Matt Charman, who wrote Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, is exec-producing.





All the Money in the World, which has Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg, and Kevin Spacey set to star; he also has an adaptation of Don Winslow's The Cartel. I still maintain Scott will hand the reins of Alien over to his son, Luke, which may be why he's eyeing so many other projects. [ Add this to Scott's insane lineup. He's been moving fast on kidnapping film, which has Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg, and Kevin Spacey set to star; he also has an adaptation of Don Winslow's. I still maintain Scott will hand the reins ofover to his son, Luke, which may be why he's eyeing so many other projects. [ Variety









Ridley Scott has always kept his slate packed with potential projects, some of which he gets around to, others he doesn't. But with an entirefranchise going on right now, and three or four more sequels to come after, you'd think he'd have enough going on. Instead he's been adding on more, and the latest is a WWII film about the Battle of Britain.