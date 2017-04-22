Review: 'Altitude' Starring Dolph Lundgren And Denise Richards



Altitude is a low budget movie from director Alex Merkin that takes itself about as seriously as a SyFy movie of the week . B ut that is entertaining to some, right? Then again with names like Denise Richards, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Liddell and Jonathan Lipnicki would you expect anything else?





We open with Richards' character Gretchen Blair, a no nonsense hostage negotiator f or the FBI field office in LA, ru shing the scene of a hostage situation after her attempts fail to sweet talk the distraught middl e-aged gunman. Our lead then gets reprimanded and sent via a flight to DC to report to her new desk job . F rom there we spend the next hour of the 1:28 minute runtime in a cramped plane. While boarding we meet Terry (Kir k Barker), Gretchen's seat mate, as he attempts to convince her to protect hi m and his cargo worth millions. He needs protection f rom his double crossed partners in crime , Sharpe ( Dolph Lund gren) and Sadie (Greer Grammar), who just joined him on the plane. Sharpe is the man who can dismantle and reassemble anythi ng and his partner Sadie is the "balls" of the operation. Sadie also happens to be Terry's ex. Still following? Hope so. Well, they have a plan to get their money back and it's going to play out 30,000 feet in the air.





There is a little humor scattered in be tween shakily shot fist fights and gunfire in severely cramped spaces . But that coupled with the quick runtime makes it difficult to really care about any of the characters or the story in general. I will say that some of the shots were certainly creative g iven the cramped spaces being worked with , but that was still n ot enough to hold my attention. I think t here might be an audience out there for this but I'll tell you , it c ertainly wasn't me.



Rating: 1.5 out of 5

