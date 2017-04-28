4/28/2017
Remake Of Stephen King's 'Firestarter' In The Works From Blumhouse
Not that Stephen King adaptations ever really went away, but right now they seem to be everywhere. From big screen takes on It and The Dark Tower to The Mist on the small screen, King is more prevalent than ever. And now one more is set to heat things up.
Blumhouse who are still riding high on the success of Get Out, are developing a remake of Firestarter, the 1984 thriller that starred Drew Barrymore as a young girl with pyrokinetic abilities. Prolific writer and producer Akiva Goldsman will direct, and one hopes it turns out much better than his directorial debut, Winter's Tale. He's worked with Blumhouse before on the supernatural horror, Stephanie, which just premiered at the Overlook Film Festival, so obviously they have faith in his abilities behind the camera. He also produce many of their Paranormal Activity films. Scott Teems (Rectify) will be writing the script.
No word on when this will get moving, but knowing Blumhouse they've already got a strategy mapped out. Chances are this will be on the higher end of the budgetary scale for them. Hopefully some of that budget will be for bringing Barrymore back in some way. [Deadline]