Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Split', 'The Founder', 'Sleepless', And More!

“It's a nasty story and the reality of it is far worse than the movie offers. But this is a cleaned up version that doesn't bother asking a lot of questions. It's content to paint Kroc as a charming rogue driven to taking advantage of a pair of dopes who didn't realize what they had on their hands. That narrative is probably the least interesting take on Kroc possible, and we don't learn much else about him except that he always goes after what he wants[…] In the end,turns out to be a lot like a McDonald's burger; pretty tasty at times but is so empty that you feel awful about eating it. ”