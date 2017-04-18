Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Split', 'The Founder', 'Sleepless', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















M. Night Shyamalan's latest horror thriller focuses on Kevin (James McAvoy), a man with at least 23 separate personalities passing back and forth control of his mind. Unfortunately, several of his multiple personalities have gone rogue, and kidnapped three teenage girls as part of a secretive ritual. The three teens do their best to uncover the truth of their situation and escape, but (as is the nature of Shyamalan's work) everything is not what it seems.





We Said: "The biggest thing setting Split apart from the rest of Shyamalan's movies is that he finally stops trying to work the twist. Or rather, to the extent that there is a surprise near the end, it's not the sort of thing that tries to completely recontextualize everything we saw before. Things are pretty much as they seem, but Shyamalan still constructs scenes as if there's a twist coming, leading his audience to grasp at the straws of what's 'really going on'. Which, to be honest, feels like kind of a cheat, feinting towards something that will never come." Rating: 3 out of 5





















This semi-comedic biopic tells the true life story of fast-food revolutionary Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), and his ruthless climb to success. After striking up a partnership with the now infamous McDonald brothers (John Carroll Lynch and Nick Offerman), two small town fry cooks running a popular roadside burger stand, Kroc takes every opportunity he sees to turn their small business into the fast food empire we know today, with himself as its billion dollar leader.





We Said: "It's a nasty story and the reality of it is far worse than the movie offers. But this is a cleaned up version that doesn't bother asking a lot of questions. It's content to paint Kroc as a charming rogue driven to taking advantage of a pair of dopes who didn't realize what they had on their hands. That narrative is probably the least interesting take on Kroc possible, and we don't learn much else about him except that he always goes after what he wants[…] In the end, The Founder turns out to be a lot like a McDonald's burger; pretty tasty at times but is so empty that you feel awful about eating it. " Rating: 2.5 out of 5





















Sleepless stars Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx as an undercover Las Vegas police officer, racing against time to rescue his son from violent kidnappers before the night runs out in this new, adrenaline-fueled action thriller.